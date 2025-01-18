‘Sem Mann’ is a tribute to the resilience and cultural identity of the Tamil diaspora

A

Shastram was conceived as an initiative to explore my own identity and gain a deeper understanding of the history of Indian classical dance. It was through dance that I began to connect more intimately with my cultural heritage and the stories that shaped it. At the heart of this exploration, I had been working on a series of 10 stories called Vesham, which delved into the relationship between India, Indian classical dance, and minority communities within the country—stories that had long remained untold. I am drawn to highlighting the invisible, those narratives that often go unnoticed.

One such story emerged about 1980s Madras and the untold journey of Sri Lankan Tamils and Bharatanatyam. This particular narrative is the result of years of research into my own roots, as well as the journey of Sri Lankan Tamils from the 1980s riots to Madras and eventually to Western countries. Bharatanatyam, in particular, played a crucial role as a cultural vehicle through which knowledge, traditions, and a sense of identity were preserved and passed down.

This story, in many ways, answers a question I had long grappled with: why did my parents—like many others in Sri Lankan Tamil communities around the world—ensure that my brother and I followed our culture and language so ardently? It was a universal experience I observed across the diaspora. I came to a bittersweet but profound realisation: because we have no land to truly call home, we hold onto our language and art even more tightly, using them as a way to declare our existence. It became a peaceful, yet powerful form of resistance, a way to fight against the forces of genocide.

I knew I had to tell this story. What began as a series eventually transformed into a feature script, and over time, evolved into a three-hour immersive experience. Sem Mann is the result of this journey—an attempt to bridge the gap between history, culture, and the art that binds us together.