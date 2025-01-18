Shailesh Lodha brings a new emotional depth to theatre with ‘Dad’s Girlfriend’

A return to stage

Jodhpur-born Lodha has been on stage since childhood. The celebrated actor and poet has excelled in spoken word competitions, debates, extempore and poetry that earned him the title of ‘Bal Kavi’ (child poet) at the age of ten. He has been active on the stage of Hindi poetry since 1981 earning accolades like Bharat Srijan Award and Bharat Gaurav for his literary talents. Dad’s Girlfriend, he says, is his “professional theater debut” that came about unexpectedly. “I did not have the time initially to dabble into theatre. I eventually realised it’s important to take out time for the craft of storytelling. I was also convinced by the 1.5 years of persuasive efforts of director Koushik who reached me for the role of Animesh in 2023,” he says.

Koushik gave Lodha the creative liberty to play with the character. “That space is very important for an actor to experiment and do improvisation. I am a very emotional person. With Animesh, I will get to show a range of emotions that the audience has never seen me emote before,” Lodha tells us. For Koushik, casting Lodha was a natural call. “Animesh is a poet-writer and popular in the public eye. So I thought of casting somebody who has all the attributes and at the same time was a great entertainer. There are also differences between Animesh and Lodha which add to the character’s arc. The audience will watch Lodha in a very different avatar,” he says.

The play will portray two different generations and their ways of dealing with love. However, they still find a common ground to live happily together.

While Lodha discerningly agrees that every generation’s values and priorities in love are different, he also says, “in my generation, there was an abundance of patience and less daring. That’s why the relationships stayed intact for years. In youngsters, it’s the opposite. Patience is less, but daring is immense. This is why we’re seeing new terms being coined in modern dating like situationships and nanoships”.