Madbeth redefines Shakespearean theatre with humour and interactivity

In contemporary theatre, the bard’s works are continually reimagined to connect with modern audiences. Red Nose Entertainment’s Madbeth offers a fresh take on Macbeth, blending Shakespeare’s drama with physical comedy. Rupesh Tillu, the director and actor’s unique performance invites audience members to step into roles like the King of Scotland and Lady Macbeth, creating an interactive and everchanging experience. “We cherish whatever happens in that spontaneous moment,” Rupesh explains.

The actor’s performance style is rooted in the clowning techniques he developed during his studies. Rupesh believes theatre’s magic lies in its immediacy, existing only in time and space. “Theatre is fleeting, unlike cinema, which is always captured on screen. If we can truly live in the moment, the present brings the most joy. Our past and future often bring worry, but the ‘here and now’ is where we find real pleasure, and that is the essence of theatre,” he elaborates. Theatre thrives on the direct connection between actors and the audience, fostering moments of shared truth and genuine interaction.

Audience participation, while rewarding, also brings challenges. Rupesh emphasises the importance of empathy and attentiveness in navigating these spontaneous interactions. “Theatre is about listening, adding that humour should always remain inclusive and respectful,” he says. For Rupesh, the joke is never at someone else’s expense: “The joke is on me always,” he assures, creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere.