Micro drama, mega messages in Delhi’s National School of Drama

In notable theatre director Abhilash Pillai’s classes in Delhi’s National School of Drama and Thissur’s School of Drama and Fine Arts, University of Calicut, students are learning about micro-theatre. “I tell them to convey the story within two minutes, imagine a certain setting and give its ambience within a few seconds without using any language,” says Pillai who is also the festival director of micro-theatre festival, Thespis.

The festival that had held three successful editions from 2017-19 is now returning for its fourth edition on February 2. It will showcase 30 plays of 10-minutes duration. For Pillai it’s about staying in tune with today’s micro entertainment formats that are replacing macro options. “Films have come down from two to about an hour, Instagram reels of 60-90 seconds are booming…as the art form evolves, artists need to convey it in a short format too,” says the National Award-winning director.

The festival organised by Delhi-based, Vriksh the Theatre, will see over 600 theatre artistes performing in plays that evoke emotion, drama, and critical themes with creativity. From theatre charged with socio-political undercurrents touching on the turmoil in Assam in the wake of the anti-foreigner and the language movement of 1983-85 to themes inspired by adivasi communities of Gujarat, class struggles, and philosophical dilemmas, and those adapted from the writings of Satyajit Ray, and theatre personality Lalit Mohan Thapalyal, there’s quite a range.