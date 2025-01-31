‘It Is You’ by Vivek Vijayakumaran without dialogues, premieres in Bengaluru this weekend

It Is You is set to premiere in Bengaluru. Can you tell us more about the play and the message you want to convey?

The play revolves around two characters or rather two types of people. Both of these characters, Pangambam Tyson Meitei and I, as performers embody these characters. Each of us represents different kinds of thinking and motives that resonate with human experiences across various cultural or universal contexts. The story is about these two entities in conflict, with a third character, nature, that intervenes in their journey. While this may sound abstract, we’ve presented it in a way that’s accessible even to teenage audiences. That said, the piece is not a toned-down version — it’s simple yet layered with complexity