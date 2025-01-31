Paakuduraallu, an adaptation of a novel, showcases the challenges and realities of fame

As a lot of events are inspired by true incidents, the group did not want to play around with the script and story. The language is also retained to give the feel of the ’50s ’60s era. The ensemble added their own element with music. “We do not have any professional musicians or dancers, but have managed to compose some original music to add to the feel of the era,” Nasreen says. The tracks which enhance the mood and feel of the play also double as transitions to the plotline.

One of the subplots is a journey all artistes aspire to have — from a thetre actor to one on the big screen. The group particularly chose to do this play as the story of the protagonist, Manjari, and her journey from a theatre artiste to an actress in cinema, is one most actors in the group resonated with. “For many, it becomes a rags to riches saga, and they are attracted to the glam, glitz, fame and wealth the industry offers,” Nasreen adds. Paakuduraalu means slippery stones in Telugu, symbolic of the slippery journey to fame. the director says that in the film industry, maintaining balance is a constant challenge. A single misstep can lead to a steep fall into the dark abyss of relentless anxiety and fear, threatening the delicate existence of an actor.

Seamlessly blending important themes with realistic visuals, the director delivers a thought-provoking play about women empowerment.

Tickets at INR 250. January 31 & February 1, 7 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events, Serilingampalle.