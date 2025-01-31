This show in Hyderabad offers a unique exploration of shared cultural heritage

Customs are shared through the exchange of stories, and art forms that transcend geographical and religious boundaries. Bahar-e-Basant by Darpan Theatre is a vibrant celebration of Basant, also known as Saraswati Puja, and its deep connections with Sufi traditions. This show seeks to shed light on the lesser-known cultural practices of Basant among Sufi communities, offering a rich tapestry of storytelling, music, and dance that highlights the interplay between art, spirituality, and culture.

The highlight of the event is Dastangoi, a traditional form of storytelling known for its immersive and evocative nature. The performance begins with Saraswati Vandana, setting a spiritual tone, and transitions into tales of iconic Sufi figures, particularly Hazrat Amir Khusro. “Known as a poet, musician, and philosopher, Khusro’s life and his bond with his guru, Nizamuddin Auliya, form the crux of these tales.

Through the set narratives, audiences will explore Khusro’s contributions to art and spirituality, creating a bridge between history and the present,” says Ali Ahmed, the director of the show.

Music, a universal language, plays an integral role in the event. Traditional compositions by Amir Khusro, including Chhaap Tilak and Man Kunto Maula, will be performed using instruments like the tabla, sarangi, sitar, and keyboard. The event also includes dance performances choreographed to compositions such as Raga Darbari, embodying the essence of Sufism.