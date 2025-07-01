Aapla Ghar’s play Rikameek returns to Mumbai for Thespo @ Prithvi

Mumbai theatre lovers can look forward to a treat as Aapla Ghar’s award-winning Marathi play Rikameek returns to Prithvi Theatre on July 2. After the huge success of its premiere at Thespo 26 where it won both the Outstanding Performance and Outstanding Production Awards, this 80-minute show guarantees a raw and poignant journey into love, marriage and societal expectations.

Award-winning Marathi Play Rikameek is back at Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre

Directed by Monika Vijay and penned by Amol Devidas Salve, Rikameek revolves around the adventures of newlyweds Bhujang and Lakshmi. Theirs is a tale told through a succession of familiar setbacks and challenges, tracing their progress from first-day bashfulness to understanding and happiness in wedded bliss and finding oneself. But the play is unflinching in its exploration of the nuances of caste and social expectation, raising the big question: can love possibly be enough to overcome all that stands against it in a world where authentic belonging is never within grasp?

Swaraj Apurwa, who plays Bhujang, comments on the relevance of the play: “For me Rikameek is more than a play. It reflects reality. In this world we are bound by status, expectations and social norms. Real freedom is as uncommon today.”

Albeit with heavy themes, Rikameek is admired for its lightness of touch and bountiful heart. People have acclaimed its compassionate script and outstanding performances, with Srishti Ray observing, “The script is compassionate and emotive. It is wholesome in a certain sense and explicitly depicts the dangers of social and economic challenges. The actors’ performances were outstanding too.”

INR 200. July 2, 8 pm onwards. Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Road