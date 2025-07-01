This food festival brings flavours of the South India to Haryana

Karma Lakelands, India’s first eco–resort, is hosting Two States — A South Indian Culinary Journey, an innovative food festival showcasing the true spirit of Kerala and Tamil Nadu's authentic cuisine. Held until June 29 at On Kourse, the resort’s all–day dining restaurant, the festival offers a colourful journey through South India's rich gastronomic culture.

Karma Lakelands unveils Two States — A South Indian Culinary Journey

This carefully designed menu exceeds standard South Indian fare, offering an interesting variety of dishes. Diners can savour the spicy Pepper Rasam, the homely Aatu Kari Kulambu, or old favourites like Kerala Parotta with Chicken Chettinad and Puttu with Kadala Curry. The aromatic Kozhi Biryani, spiced and layered in tradition, is also a crowd–pleaser. The festival also brings out some of the lesser–popular gems such as Kune Ulli Masala, mushrooms tossed in South Indian tadka, and the soul–soothing Meen Molly, pomfret cooked in coconut milk. No meal is complete without the indulgent Palada Pradhaman or the sentimental Unni Appam, both of which are made with original ingredients and regional pride.

A culinary extravaganza more than anything else, Two States is Karma Lakelands’ offering to the cultural diversity and richness of local cuisine. Executive Chef Ravinder Kumar emphasises this, stating, “By incorporating time-honoured recipes and sourcing ingredients directly from Kerala, we’ve created a menu that highlights not just traditional flavours but also India’s incredible culinary diversity.” He added that the festival reflects Karma Lakelands’ spirit of being an inclusive space, welcoming cultures and tastes from all walks of life.

From traditional banana leaf servings to fragrant spice–infused delights, every aspect of the festival has been crafted to whisk diners to the Indian southern coast. Against the resort’s peaceful green landscape, this gastronomic journey beckons foodies, local families and culture seekers to indulge in genuine flavours and an experience based on culture and soul. Karma Lakelands, which takes sustainability and responsible living to heart on its 270–acre property in Gurgaon, wants to promote connection and respect India’s culinary traditions with this unique celebration.