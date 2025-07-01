Harshvardhan Rane’s next film with filmmaker Omung Kumar is titled Silaa
Silaa is the title of Mary Kom director Omung Kumar’s next feature film, starring actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role. Touted as a romantic-action drama, the film will also feature Sadia Khateeb of The Diplomat fame opposite Harshvardhan, known for movies such as Sanam Teri Kasam, Taish and Haseen Dillruba.
Harshvardhan Rane and Omung Kumar collaborates on Silaa
Harshvardhan shared the first look poster of the film on his Instagram handle on Monday and said the movie will commence production on Tuesday. "The wait ends here. Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA where love meets redemption. Lead actors #HarshvardhanRane & #SadiaKhateeb come together for the first time in this romantic-action drama about a love-story gone wrong, directed by #OmungKumar. Shoot begins Tomorrow," read the caption.
Kumar, whose filmography also includes Sarbjit and Bhoomi, also shared the news on his official Instagram page. Silaa will also star Karan Veer Mehra, who has appeared in shows and movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money and Sacred Games.
The movie, which is presented by Zee Studios, is produced by Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India.
Besides Silaa, Harshvardhan will also star in Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat alongside actor Sonam Bajwa as well as Sanam Teri Kasam 2, a sequel to his 2016 film. Khateeb was most recently seen in The Diplomat, co-starring with John Abraham. She also has an upcoming project alongside Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, tentatively titled Dadi Ki Shaadi.