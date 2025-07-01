Harshvardhan Rane’s next film with filmmaker Omung Kumar is titled Silaa

Kumar, whose filmography also includes Sarbjit and Bhoomi, also shared the news on his official Instagram page. Silaa will also star Karan Veer Mehra, who has appeared in shows and movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money and Sacred Games.

The movie, which is presented by Zee Studios, is produced by Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India.

Besides Silaa, Harshvardhan will also star in Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat alongside actor Sonam Bajwa as well as Sanam Teri Kasam 2, a sequel to his 2016 film. Khateeb was most recently seen in The Diplomat, co-starring with John Abraham. She also has an upcoming project alongside Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, tentatively titled Dadi Ki Shaadi.