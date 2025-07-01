Breaking down Kendall Jenner’s effortless looks from the Sanchez-Bezos wedding

Kendall Jenner's next standout look was pulled straight from fashion history: a rose-hued floral halter gown from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring 2002 collection. The archival piece, once worn by Kate Beckinsale at the 2001 My VH1 Music Awards, found new life on Kendall, who brought a fresh, modern edge to the nostalgic silhouette. She didn’t stop there!

Another of her striking appearances included a deep royal blue Mugler ensemble featuring a matching mini skirt and a plunging blazer, worn slightly off-shoulder to reveal a generous flash of décolletage. A sheer, blue veil was draped over her head, lending the look a mysterious, almost cinematic vibe.

Kendall completed this bold outfit with sleek oval sunglasses and minimal stud earrings, maintaining her signature balance of vintage glam and contemporary edge. A glimpse from behind, as she departed on a water taxi, revealed the open-back detailing of the blazer, which has an elegant finish that kept the entire look fluid and unexpected.