Khloe Kardashian reveals full list of cosmetic procedures, addresses speculation head-on

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone, putting an end to years of public speculation. In a candid response to a viral video by London-based aesthetics doctor Jonny Betteridge, the reality star laid out every treatment she's had, emphasizing that she has nothing to hide and no shame about the changes she’s chosen to make.

Khloe went through multiple surgeries including nose job, Botox and 'collagen baby threads'

The doctor had posted a video speculating about Kardashian’s alleged surgeries, including a temporal brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, lip fillers, a face and neck lift, and a chin implant. The post used side-by-side images of Khloé from over a decade ago and recent photos from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding. While the video attracted tens of thousands of likes, Kardashian quickly stepped in to set the record straight.

“I take this as a great compliment,” she commented. “First off, I think these photos are about 15 years apart, but here’s a list of things that I have done. I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done, so here we go.”

She confirmed she’s had a nose job, performed by Dr. Raj Kanodia, and laser hair removal on her hairline and other areas, done at Sev Laser Aesthetics. She also acknowledged using Botox and Sculptra, the latter being a dermal filler used to restore volume in her cheek where she had a facial tumor removed in 2022. Both treatments were administered at 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetic Center, a clinic also frequented by her sister Kim Kardashian.

While she admitted to having facial fillers in the past, Khloé stated she hasn’t used them in recent years. However, she noted that filler often doesn’t dissolve completely, saying, “I hear it never goes away, so I’m sure it’s still there but calmed down.”

Khloe also addressed the rumours about a facelift and neck lift, denying she ever had those procedures. Instead, she revealed she has undergone a treatment known as collagen baby threads, a nonsurgical lift that tightens sagging skin and stimulates collagen production.

This was performed at The Things We Do, a skincare clinic. She supplements this with Sofwave laser treatments for skin tightening, which uses ultrasound technology, and said she maintains her glow with regular facials, including salmon sperm facials, treatments that utilize fragments of salmon DNA and RNA, as well as a steady routine of peptides, vitamins, and daily skincare.