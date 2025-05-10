Khloe Kardashian lauds Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala look by Sabyasachi

Khloe Kardashian has added her voice to the chorus of global celebrities celebrating Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Over the weekend, the reality star and entrepreneur took to Snapchat to share her admiration for SRK’s stunning debut at the Met Gala 2025. She affectionately referred to him as “King Khan,” praising his majestic presence and the custom Sabyasachi outfit that beautifully echoed classic Indian menswear.
Khloe shared that she first encountered Shah Rukh Khan during her 2024 trip to India with her sister, Kim Kardashian. “I loved seeing King Khan at The Met. He’s the first male Bollywood actor to ever attend,” she gushed. The socialite playfully mentioned her fondness for the actor’s “K” necklace, even adding a wink emoji to her post.
In another post, Khloe highlighted how SRK’s Met Gala outfit blended Indian design elements with the event’s global fashion theme. Crafted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the ensemble featured a long black coat, layered jewellery, and a kamarbandh, complemented by a Bengal Tiger Head cane—showcasing Indian elegance with a touch of international style.
In response to the outpouring of love, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude to Sabyasachi and his team in a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “...Style & Fashion...is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'!” The designer, in turn, hailed SRK as a “magician, superstar, and icon,” explaining that the look was a tribute to his global superstardom.
Shah Rukh is set to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film, King, alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release in 2026