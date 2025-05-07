Fans call out disrespect in Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala red carpet interview

Sabyasachi himself had to gently clear the air, offering what might be the most understated mic-drop of the night: ‘Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the most famous men in the world.’ Even that reminder, however, didn’t seem to register fully. Ironically, Sabyasachi — a global design titan whose work has redefined modern couture and dressed everyone from Bollywood royalty to international celebrities — didn’t get his fair due either. The casual, almost dismissive tone towards both men reflected a glaring lack of cultural awareness and a lack of homework by the Met Gala team including the hosts and the MET Gala.

Fans weren’t having it. After all, SRK's career spans more than 80 films, countless awards and global recognition. His fan base numbers in the billions. Let’s be honest — you don’t not know Shah Rukh Khan. Unless, apparently, you’re hosting one of the most anticipated red carpet livestreams of the year.

And it didn’t stop there. Later in the evening, Diljit Dosanjh — another South Asian superstar who has sold out arenas across North America and collaborated with the likes of Ed Sheeran And Sia — appeared in a striking, culturally significant and let’s be honest, completely royal outfit. Yet his red carpet moment was blink-and-you-miss-it. No interview, no spotlight, just a swift pan and cut away.