Fans call out disrespect in Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala red carpet interview

The Met Gala promised an evening celebrating representation. A night where global icons, diverse cultures and boundary-pushing fashion converged on the world’s most-watched carpet. And when Shah Rukh Khan — Bollywood’s King Khan and arguably one of the most charismatic superstars alive (what can we say, the man has a gift)— made his debut, fans expected nothing short of a royal reception.
Instead, they got an awkward red carpet moment that left millions side-eyeing their screens.
In an exchange that quickly made waves online, the red carpet hosts appeared blissfully unware of who Shah Rukh Khan even was. One host gestured towards Sabyasachi Mukherjee — the celebrated designer behind Shah Rukh’s regal ensemble — and asked, ‘And this is the designer tonight? ’ Sabyasachi stood proudly on the carpet, a creative force renowned for blending India’s rich textile heritage with global fashion sensibilities. Right beside him was a man whose face has adorned billboards from Mumbai to Morocco for over three decades. The disrespect was loud.
Sabyasachi himself had to gently clear the air, offering what might be the most understated mic-drop of the night: ‘Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the most famous men in the world.’ Even that reminder, however, didn’t seem to register fully. Ironically, Sabyasachi — a global design titan whose work has redefined modern couture and dressed everyone from Bollywood royalty to international celebrities — didn’t get his fair due either. The casual, almost dismissive tone towards both men reflected a glaring lack of cultural awareness and a lack of homework by the Met Gala team including the hosts and the MET Gala.
Fans weren’t having it. After all, SRK's career spans more than 80 films, countless awards and global recognition. His fan base numbers in the billions. Let’s be honest — you don’t not know Shah Rukh Khan. Unless, apparently, you’re hosting one of the most anticipated red carpet livestreams of the year.
And it didn’t stop there. Later in the evening, Diljit Dosanjh — another South Asian superstar who has sold out arenas across North America and collaborated with the likes of Ed Sheeran And Sia — appeared in a striking, culturally significant and let’s be honest, completely royal outfit. Yet his red carpet moment was blink-and-you-miss-it. No interview, no spotlight, just a swift pan and cut away.
Fans who tuned in, hoping to see some much-needed South Asian excellence front and centre, were left fuming. Representation isn’t just about showing up— it’s about being seen, acknowledged and celebrated. As DietSabya, the popular Indian pop-culture account, put it bluntly: ‘That kind of disrespect wouldn’t have happened to anyone else of Mr. Khan’s stature.’
On an evening that claimed to celebrate diversity and representation, it was hard not to notice who the spotlight overlooked. True represenation isn’t just about presence— it’s about respect.