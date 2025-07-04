Dark comedy set on the eve of independence, Des, to debut in Bengaluru this weekend

Partition tales

“Partition has always been treated tragically, but I wondered — what if we laughed at the absurdities of that time, too?” he explains. His fascination with satire stems from years of listening to radio comedies and reading writers like Max Frisch. Above all, Des is a call to return to genuine debate. “We’re not debating democracy anymore — we’re asserting. Hopefully, the play can take us from argument to reflection,” the director shares.

The play boasts characters with nuanced disagreements, not binary oppositions. “People aren’t one-dimensional in real life. Ruku and Puru love each other, even when they argue. That’s what makes life and politics real,” he says. The soundscape, composed by Karnataka’s acclaimed musician MD Pallavi, anchors the play. “You might not even notice it at first — but take the sound away and the whole atmosphere changes,” he points out.

₹300. July 4 & 5, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.