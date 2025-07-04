Manoranjan promises a thought-provoking theatrical experience with an emotional arc

We often take our bodies for granted, and only understand the importance of each part when it encounters a problem. Simple things like walking, seeing, breathing, taste become an involuntary action, but have such a profound effect on our psychological health. Seeing a garden, or a beautiful flower makes our day; and a few hours of darkness would leave us confused, sad and frustrated. Imagine a person who loses their sight… the light of their life is taken away. In situations like this, support groups with similar experiences can be a great respite. Telling a story about one such recreational club, Sifar presents Manoranjan.

A fun play about finding your own happiness

A light-hearted play, it follows the story of a man who comes to the club after losing his sight, and the members play a game together, making the protagonist experience the navarasas. They create imaginary scenarios for him, and make him believe it is real, only to reveal in the end that it was all a game. This makes the protagonist forget about his trauma, and learn to live a happy life. Feroze, the writer and director of Manoranjan says, “The club is all about how you can entertain yourself, how life can be happy and positive, full of thrill—instead of mourning your loss of sight.”

One of the biggest challenges the actors faced was portraying blindness. “We did an activity where we asked the actors to walk to the road from the studio with closed eyes. After this, their acting drastically improved as they could experience it,” Feroze says.

Apart from showcasing the lives and emotional arc of a visually impaired person, the play also talks about finding inner happiness. “We are always trying to look outward for entertainment with more and more greed. From black and white movies to large screen theatre, now we are hungry for immersive cinematic experiences like VR or AR. The message we are trying to convey is that you don't need all that. You just need intention, and simple imagination,” he says.

Although the play touches upon heavy themes, it is conveyed through fun and humour brought about by different dialects. Each character hails from a different state, bringing in an element of that culture, especially through language.

Losing something leads to newer doors opening up into unexpected things. “The play is about going inwards to find entertainment and happiness instead of looking for it elsewhere,” Feroze concludes.

Tickets at ₹499.

July 6, 7.30 pm.

At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com

X :indulgexpress