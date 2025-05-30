Article 19 (1) (a) presents two unique, interactive monologues

Hyderabad has boasted its theatre scene with comedy being the main genre, with the plays offering a respite from the stressful reality, promising an evening of fun and laughter. However, there are those who work around plots that aim to convey hard-hitting messages. Some of these themes hide behind the thin curtain of comedy, and some speak up unapologetically. Sifar theatre group presents Article 19 (1) (a), two interactive monologues about the second article under Fundamental Rights.
Freedom of speech and expression is one of the most vital rights in a democracy, and these monologues talk about the experiences of two men who see this right taken away from them. The first performance is inspired by Nirmal Verma’s writings, adapted to a more relatable time for the audience—the emergency.
The story takes place in a bar where the old man shares his tragedies with the people around. “This set-up gives space for us to make it interactive. We have pointers written down, but mostly build the monologue on the spot with the cues from the audience,” says Feroze MNA, the actor and co-director. As the character of the old man is in dire need for conversations, he talks to the people around to get opinions from them.
The second performance is inspired by the lives of arts students. The story revolves around a painter who pours his heart into his final submission, only for the painting to be destroyed and face severe backlash.
As an actor and co-director, Feroze says that it was very challenging to play both roles. “I’m not always happy with how the second performance turns out. Although I record the rehearsals to watch myself and make corrections, I often don’t feel like watching it. My backstage crew and the audience give valuable feedback which helps me improve,” he says.
As the second monologue talks about artistic freedom within Article 19, Feroze says that there is no clause in the law which stops the artist from creating; it is the society that draws the lines.
This play promises to be hard-hitting at the crux of it; while making sure the audience has a good time with aspects of interaction and entertainment.
Tickets at ₹300.
May 31, 8 pm.
At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.
