Article 19 (1) (a) presents two unique, interactive monologues

Freedom of speech and expression is one of the most vital rights in a democracy, and these monologues talk about the experiences of two men who see this right taken away from them. The first performance is inspired by Nirmal Verma’s writings, adapted to a more relatable time for the audience—the emergency.

The story takes place in a bar where the old man shares his tragedies with the people around. “This set-up gives space for us to make it interactive. We have pointers written down, but mostly build the monologue on the spot with the cues from the audience,” says Feroze MNA, the actor and co-director. As the character of the old man is in dire need for conversations, he talks to the people around to get opinions from them.