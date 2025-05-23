Laugh, love, and family: Aayiram Poi’s charming take on marriage

Denver Anthony Nicholas, inspired by the popular Vijay film Villu and the infectious energy of the song Vaada Mappillai, wrote the play with Dakshana Rajaram exploring marriage and societal expectations, all with a good dose of humour and heart.

“I hadn’t written a play in a while,” Denver shares, “but watching that movie brought back an idea. I wanted to tell a story about two independent, unmarried people in their mid-30s whose families are desperate to get them hitched. And to show how love happens differently, in your 20s, 30s, or even later.”