Laugh, love, and family: Aayiram Poi’s charming take on marriage

If you’ve ever dodged awkward matchmaking conversations at family functions, this is for you. The play Aayiram Poi by Poochu’s Productions invites audiences to laugh and celebrate the many shades of love and family.
Denver Anthony Nicholas, inspired by the popular Vijay film Villu and the infectious energy of the song Vaada Mappillai, wrote the play with Dakshana Rajaram exploring marriage and societal expectations, all with a good dose of humour and heart.
“I hadn’t written a play in a while,” Denver shares, “but watching that movie brought back an idea. I wanted to tell a story about two independent, unmarried people in their mid-30s whose families are desperate to get them hitched. And to show how love happens differently, in your 20s, 30s, or even later.”
What makes the play particularly compelling is its clever use of the Tamil saying “aayirum poi solli oru kalyanam pannalaam.” It’s a nod to the many little fibs that people tell to smooth over uncomfortable truths to get a couple married. The play doesn’t reveal the exact lies. This ambiguity adds an intriguing layer to the play.
On the play’s depiction of family dynamics, Dakshana says, “The characters respect their parents and family traditions, but they draw the line on marriage until they feel it in their hearts. It’s about balancing family values with personal choices, and I think this balance resonates with a lot of people today.”
Fans of Tamil cinema will enjoy a special treat. All the main characters bear names inspired by Vijay’s filmography, a subtle homage to the actor without overt references. “It’s a kind of Easter egg hunt for his fans,” he says, “but it’s not about him directly. It’s just my love and appreciation for him as an artiste.” The play’s soundtrack also features songs from his films, woven seamlessly into the narrative.
TM Karthik Srinivasan, known for his comic roles in Tamil films, plays one of the fathers, bringing his signature humour to the stage. Describing his role, he says, “I am the fun dad, the jolly parent who makes a lot of dad jokes but genuinely loves his daughter.”
Reflecting on the energy of the cast and being part of a theatre troupe, he continues, “There are about 33 or 34 people on stage. The energy is just incredible. Every rehearsal leaves me feeling like I’ve had a dopamine rush. In theatre, everyone is equal, no hierarchy. The junior-most actor can give suggestions to me. In films, it’s very limited for character actors. Theatre gives you community and equality.”
On his personal approach to acting in this play, he shares, “Denver has given me freedom to add quirks to my character. I bring my own persona to Dr Maran, the bumbling, high-energy dad everyone can relate to.”
Dakshana concludes, “We cover a huge age group, from 20-year-old friends to the parents involved. It explores the challenges of being a traditional parent while understanding your child’s values. No matter their age, your child is still your child, and this play captures that beautifully.”
