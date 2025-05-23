‘Mann Mutabiq’ invites you to immerse in the art of storytelling

Love is one of the most powerful emotions—often described as the essence of what makes us human and a force that can save humanity. From ancient religious texts to Albus Dumbledore’s quote about pitying those who live without love, the power of this emotion is timeless. Exploring a similar theme is Mann Mutabiq, a play by Peperit Productions.
The plot revolves around a singer named Bilal, who travels from village to village performing for locals. On his journey, he arrives at the village of Barki, entered through a banyan tree. Barki has been without rain for many years, but one performance of Bilal's music brings back both the rain and the villagers' joy. When asked to stay longer, Bilal begins to question the existence of God, divine accessibility, beliefs, and humanity.
Mann Mutabiq explores two profound questions: What is humanity? And what is God? “The play is about finding love in everything we do. Feeling empathy for even a stranger who passes by is what makes us human,” says Nawaz, the writer, director, and actor. Addressing the question of God’s existence, Nawaz adds that God resides in the love we share. While the play raises these questions, it doesn’t prescribe any answers; instead, it offers scenarios open to interpretation.
Interestingly, the play is interactive where the audience becomes part of the village, and the story progresses with their cues.
The integration of music enhances its immersive nature. Original songs deepen the storytelling through layered lyrics, while popular qawwalis invite audience participation. “Today, people seek a comprehensive experience that combines multiple art forms. That’s what keeps it engaging,” says Nawaz, who performs with the guitar, keyboard, and harmonium, accompanied by Kartik Shukla on the tabla.
While the music and narrative capture the audience’s attention, the lighting offers a visually transcendent experience. As a one-actor play (with cameos by Bhoomi Telkar and Suraj Rajagopal), different characters are represented using different coloured lights. Shadows also play a crucial role—a banyan tree, a central symbol, is created entirely with shadows.
More than just a visual spectacle, Mann Mutabiq invites its audience to reflect, feel, and immerse themselves in the art of storytelling.
Tickets at ₹350. May 24, 7 pm.
At Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events, Serilingampally.
