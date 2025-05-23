‘Mann Mutabiq’ invites you to immerse in the art of storytelling

The plot revolves around a singer named Bilal, who travels from village to village performing for locals. On his journey, he arrives at the village of Barki, entered through a banyan tree. Barki has been without rain for many years, but one performance of Bilal's music brings back both the rain and the villagers' joy. When asked to stay longer, Bilal begins to question the existence of God, divine accessibility, beliefs, and humanity.

Mann Mutabiq explores two profound questions: What is humanity? And what is God? “The play is about finding love in everything we do. Feeling empathy for even a stranger who passes by is what makes us human,” says Nawaz, the writer, director, and actor. Addressing the question of God’s existence, Nawaz adds that God resides in the love we share. While the play raises these questions, it doesn’t prescribe any answers; instead, it offers scenarios open to interpretation.