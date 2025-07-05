This Telugu play, Nagaram, explores relationships and the unsolved realities of India

There’s a reason why stories that portray love between members from two opposing factions hit close home. They reflect the divisions we draw as people, and how, despite it all, what we really crave is community. In Nagaram, a Telugu adaptation of a classic Piyush Mishra play, theatre group Kissago treats this age-old theme delicately with heartfelt storytelling.

Nagaram: A Telugu adaptation of a Piyush Mishra play

Set in a neighbourhood where Hindus and Muslims have long lived side-by-side in tense coexistence, the play revolves around a small, disputed piece of land. This fragment of earth becomes symbolic, sparking rivalry and resentment that soon escalates into violence. Amidst this simmering hostility, love blooms — a Hindu gang member falls for a Muslim girl. The romance, though innocent, triggers turmoil on both sides.

“There are two issues — cross-community love, and people not agreeing to it. As fights begin and people die, they realise it’s all pointless,” says Jay Jha, the director. This moment of reckoning becomes the emotional turning point of the play. “Everybody should be living peacefully, regardless of religion or any other thing. That’s the basic plot.”

Though Jay has directed this story for over seven years, he approaches every new production with a fresh lens. Each time they stage it, he treats it as a new experience — new actors come in, bringing their own perspectives, and the play continues to evolve. When it comes to audience response, Jay remains humble and maintains a belief in the play. He doesn’t set expectations; instead, he focuses on presenting the story as intended, leaving it to the audience to interpret it in their own way.

As for its relevance today, Jay looks beyond the glimmering buildings of Hyderabad. “When we say city, we don’t just mean Gachibowli or Hitec City. What about Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar? In the Old City, these issues are still unresolved,” he adds. Nagaram doesn’t pretend to solve the world’s problems. But it does ask the right questions. The play reminds us that hate is never a solution, and in times like these, that message resonates more than ever.

Tickets at INR 250.

July 4 & 5, 8 pm.

At Rangabhoomi Events and Spaces, Serilingampally.

