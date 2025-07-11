The Ghair Mukhataman Darmiyaan show in Hyderabad is a play about the universality of emotions

Life is all about dualities — figuring out what they are, finding the grey areas, and choosing where to stand. From life and death, right and wrong, day and night, to something as seemingly trivial as wet and dry — we encounter contrasts at every step. One of the most visible places where this duality plays out is in society itself. It’s so deeply ingrained in us that we often overlook it in our everyday lives. Drawing from this, Shayontoni Ghosh presents an original theatre production, Ghair Mukhataman Darmiyaan (The Endless Middle).

What is Ghair Mukhataman Darmiyaan about?

The play tells the story of two families living in the same apartment at different times — one, the family of a construction worker who stayed there during the building phase; the other, a family that moved in years later as residents. “The plot explores how, regardless of socio-economic background, all humans go through the same set of emotions—grief, longing, desire, etc. While the emotions are universal, how we deal with them depends on our context and upbringing,” says Shayontoni, the writer and director.

Working on the play also gave her the opportunity to incorporate original music. Composed by Gopika Jairam, the instrumental score enhances the mood and texture of the production.“Gopika really understood the essence of the play and delivered exactly what I had in mind. At one point, I told her I wanted music that felt like a horror movie in the daytime — and she captured that exact feeling,” Shayontoni shares.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the play, she says, “As writers, we often pick up on things and only later realise that they’ve become the seeds of inspiration.” This particular theme took root when she once saw two men sleeping on the street — one on the pavement, covered with rags, and the other inside his car, all doors wide open.

Written in 2023 for a playwright competition, the script gradually evolved into a full-fledged performance. “As this is my directorial debut, the play truly began to take shape when local actors started reading the script and breathing life into the characters,” she says.

The title Ghair Mukhataman Darmiyaan is the Urdu translation of The Endless Middle, a phrase from the TV show Succession. “I was struck by how perfectly it captures the boomerang nature of existence. Even if you’re extremely rich and powerful, you’re still going to die. Between life and death, pain is inevitable — and money can’t save you from it,” Shayontoni reflects.

Tickets at INR 300. July 11, 7.30 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Serilingampally.

Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress