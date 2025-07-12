Super Tortoise, Super Rabbit: Korean play in Bengaluru reimagines the classic fable

This Korean production explores that very question, reminding audiences that life is not a short sprint but a long, meaningful marathon. “We wanted to show that one result doesn’t define who you are,” explains director Hong Seung-hee. “Instead of worrying about how others see you, children and families can reflect on themselves — what they truly like, dislike and hope for.”

In an age where children are bombarded by social media’s endless comparisons, this play aims to inspire confidence and self-trust. “Being yourself is one of the most powerful motivations for living your own life,” Hong adds. “We hope to help children build that courage and embrace their unique journey.”

The troupe, which has performed around the world, is thrilled to bring this production to Bengaluru. “It’s a dream to perform for Indian audiences,” says performer Kim Min-ki. “Even though the fable is familiar, we’re offering a new perspective — one that invites people to explore who they are and what truly makes them happy.”