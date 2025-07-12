Super Tortoise, Super Rabbit: Korean play in Bengaluru reimagines the classic fable

This July, InKo Centre and Ranga Shankara bring a fresh perspective to an age-old fable with Super Tortoise, Super Rabbit, a lively and thought-provoking play from Seoul’s Harlequin Creations. We all know how the story goes: the overconfident rabbit races the slow-but-steady tortoise — and loses. But what happens after the finish line?
This Korean production explores that very question, reminding audiences that life is not a short sprint but a long, meaningful marathon. “We wanted to show that one result doesn’t define who you are,” explains director Hong Seung-hee. “Instead of worrying about how others see you, children and families can reflect on themselves — what they truly like, dislike and hope for.”
In an age where children are bombarded by social media’s endless comparisons, this play aims to inspire confidence and self-trust. “Being yourself is one of the most powerful motivations for living your own life,” Hong adds. “We hope to help children build that courage and embrace their unique journey.”
The troupe, which has performed around the world, is thrilled to bring this production to Bengaluru. “It’s a dream to perform for Indian audiences,” says performer Kim Min-ki. “Even though the fable is familiar, we’re offering a new perspective — one that invites people to explore who they are and what truly makes them happy.”
Compassion and comparison
The show strikes a delicate balance between fun and meaning, weaving its message into playful scenes filled with music, rhythm and humour. Yet, when the moments of realisation arrive, the pace slows to ensure the lesson — that failure can be a teacher and success should be worn lightly — lingers in the mind.
And what’s the most cherished part of the play? “The ending,” says Hong without hesitation. “When each character discovers what they truly love and begins to embrace who they are — that’s the heart of it all.” Super Tortoise, Super Rabbit plays a charming invitation to reflect, laugh and perhaps even rediscover yourself — long after the race is done.
