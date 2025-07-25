Premchand’s timeless tale Kafan, finds a voice on stage through this evocative theatrical production

In the world of literature, Premchand is a renowned name, one that needs no introduction. His words have long served as a mirror to society, while unravelling layered tales of class, poverty, humanity, and much more. Paying homage to this master storyteller on his 145th birth anniversary, city-based Darpan Theatre, founded by Ali Ahmed, is set to present Ek Shaam Munshi Premchand Ke Naam. Among the evening’s highlights is a stirring stage adaptation of Kafan, one of Premchand’s most evocative tales.

Kafan is the story of Ghisu and Madhav, a father-son duo steeped in poverty

At the heart of Kafan lies the story of Ghisu and Madhav, a father-son duo steeped in poverty. Too lazy to work, they spend their days idling at home. One day, Madhav’s pregnant wife dies from complications. Now, their concern shifts to arranging money for a shroud for her funeral. Begging around the village, they collect five rupees, a considerable sum for the time, but choose to spend it at an eatery and alcohol shop, feasting and drinking.

The director Ali shares, “What drew me to this story is its portrayal of human complexity. No matter how harsh circumstances get, a trace of humanity always lingers within us.” The play also unearths the darker shades of human nature. Kafan, he believes, stands as a stark reminder of how poverty can strip people off their humanity.

An old folk song opens the play, capturing how entertainment looked in those simpler times.

“Set in colonial India, Kafan reflects a period when poverty and exploitation were rampant,” Ali says, adding, “Premchand wrote this story to reveal the quiet despair of rural life, where financial hardship often forces people into morally questionable choices.”

Suraj Meshram, who plays Ghisu, shares, “The layered nature of the character made the role all the more intriguing for me.” He explains that much like Ghisu and Madhav’s emotional detachment, people today often grow indifferent towards one another. The story, he feels, serves as a reminder to not let empathy fade in the face of life’s hardships.

