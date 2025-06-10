The OG Hamilton cast reunites for a 10-year Tony tribute and it made us helpless (in a good way)

It’s been ten duels and a decade since Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton flipped Broadway upside down and this Sunday, the cast proved they’re still not throwing away their shot.
During the 78th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, the original revolutionaries returned to the Room Where it Happens for a 10th anniversary tribute that had fans reaching for their cravats and tissues. In a performance that felt like history watching from the wings, Miranda took the stage with Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff and more of the original crew to remind us just how much Hamilton changed the game.
The performance kicked off with Non-Stop (appropriately), easing the crowd into a medley of showstoppers including My Shot, The Schuyler Sisters, You’ll Be Back, Guns and Ships, Yorktown, The Room Where It Happens and History Has Its Eyes on You. Basically, every song that’s lived rent-free in your head since 2015.
Ariana DeBose— who hosted the Tonys and returned as an original ensemble member — did double duty like a true theatre kid on caffeine. Meanwhile, Jonathan Groff’s King George reprisal had everyone laughing through the heartbreak — because yes, he still spits like a royal.
But not everyone was satisfied (cue Angelica Schuyler's voice). While many cheered this historic reunion, some fans felt the tribute played it too safe, with limited choreography and a greatest hits vibe, rather than something fresh or emotionally resonant. Others longed for more storytelling, more grit or a live mash-up that brought new meaning to the original score.
Still, it’s hard to deny the power of seeing this full ensemble — many of whom are now Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winners, back on stage, even if just for a few verses. It was nostalgia meets Broadway royalty and for many fans, that was enough to say ‘I’m not crying, you’re crying’.
Lin-Manuel, of course, brought the energy of someone who wrote himself into history — and is now watching that history replay with fanfare. Backstage, he was reportedly seen hugging castmates, laughing through the nerves and humming along to every beat like the proud founding father of a cultural revolution.
In short, it was an event that made Broadway say, ‘Look around, look around, at how lucky we are to be alive right now.’
Even if the performance didn’t rewrite history, it reminded us of the moment Hamilton made us all care about the Treasury Secretary with bars. And for that, ten years later, we’re still raising a glass.