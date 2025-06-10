The OG Hamilton cast reunites for a 10-year Tony tribute and it made us helpless (in a good way)

It’s been ten duels and a decade since Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton flipped Broadway upside down and this Sunday, the cast proved they’re still not throwing away their shot.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Hamilton cast reunite to blow us all away

During the 78th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, the original revolutionaries returned to the Room Where it Happens for a 10th anniversary tribute that had fans reaching for their cravats and tissues. In a performance that felt like history watching from the wings, Miranda took the stage with Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff and more of the original crew to remind us just how much Hamilton changed the game.

The performance kicked off with Non-Stop (appropriately), easing the crowd into a medley of showstoppers including My Shot, The Schuyler Sisters, You’ll Be Back, Guns and Ships, Yorktown, The Room Where It Happens and History Has Its Eyes on You. Basically, every song that’s lived rent-free in your head since 2015.