Theatre group marks silver jubilee, celebrates with two-day Festival in Mumbai

He also shares his views on theatre versus cinema, “Theatre and film making are poles apart, the latter being a very technical process with too many moving parts. I think you have to recalibrate when you move from one to the other. Of course, you take things from one to the other. Like personally I find that theatre has helped me immensely with blocking my scenes for the camera. And filmmaking has perhaps helped my aesthetic sense. But at the very core of it all, both mediums need you to tell a story via actors.”