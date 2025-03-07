‘Chiguru’, a new Kannada theatre festival directed by Prakash Belawadi, kicks off in Bengaluru today

The Prestige Centre for Performing Arts introduces Chiguru, a new Kannada theatre festival running across two weekends beginning today (March 7) and going on till March 16. Chiguru, meaning fresh growth, is living up to its name, offering a vibrant new platform for original works in Kannada theatre. Under the artistic directorship of the renowned theatre artist, film director and television personality Prakash Belawadi, the festival promises Bengaluru an array of new narratives that are as contemporary as they are rooted in tradition.
The festival being inaugurated by legendary theatre and film director MS Sathyu, opens with CFD’s eDabidandi (Corporate Files), written by Sriram Iyer and adapted and directed by Prakash Belawadi. The play is navigating a world of corporate ambition, deception and spirituality, with its protagonist, Randy, straddling the business world and his wife’s spiritual guidance. The intertwining of finance and faith sets the tone for the festival.
On March 8, Sanchaya is presenting Vishwamitra Menake Dance Madodhu Yenakke — Ask Mr YNK, a satirical and humorous exploration of the contradictions amidst class struggles. Playwright Jogi and director Chitrashekar NS are breathing life into YNK’s writings, vividly capturing the paradoxes of middle-class existence caught between the silence of the elite and the noise of the working class.
March 9 will witness Jangama Collective’s RumuRumuRumu! — An Ancestors’ Sonic, written and directed by Shradha Raj. This production stands out for bringing together actors from Bevinahalli, Sira who are performing through their traditional oral histories by blending personal narratives and folklore.
“The play revolves around instruments and the memories it carries with it with every aspect of their being. The arai has a sound that strikes a chord, embedding itself deep within one’s memory. It isn’t just the sound of the arai, it’s the way it travels through the whole body, it’s indescribable, that feeling. A large chunk of me creating this was also research. The research involved me listening to a bunch of people narrating stories and singing,” Shradha Raj elucidates.
The second weekend begins with Sanchari Theatre’s Roshomon on March 14, directed by Mangala N and translated into Kannada by Malathi S. Inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s legendary film, the play is drawing from Ryunosuke Akutagawa’s short story In a Groove and its subsequent adaptation into Hindi by Raghuvir Sahay.
This psychological drama, where truth is refracted through multiple perspectives, is being reimagined within the Kannada context, bringing fresh relevance to the classic. “We are trying to perceive the present social scenario through the world of Roshomon. Though, the film was released after Japan’s defeat during World War II; there is a lot of difference between how I had perceived the script initially to how I see it now. The system doesn’t always cater to address the truth and justice fully. Truth is often changed. Hence, I wanted to direct this play,” Mangala reveals.
On March 15, VASP Theatre is delivering Heegadre Hege, directed by Vinay Shastry and adapted from short stories by T Sunandamma. A comedy rooted in Basavanagudi’s middle-class life, the play draws laughter through the everyday misadventures of Mailarayya and Sarasamma, a couple whose mundane world is upended by the unexpected.
The female protagonist of the production, Sangeetha ML shares her thoughts, “I play the role of Sarasu, a character created by T Sunandamma. Sarasu is the main protagonist of most of the short stories written by the legendary writer. She represents every household woman during the ’60s and ’70s era, but the character is still relevant though the times have changed. The character, though written during that era, is very progressive in thought and is a very strong independent household woman.”
Bringing the festival to a close on March 16, Bangalore Theatre Collective is staging Ninna Preetiya, Naanu! by playwright and director Venkatesh Prasad. This evocative drama unfolds over five decades, chronicling the evolving relationship between two childhood friends through a series of exchanged letters. In an age of fleeting digital communication, the play serves as an ode to the lost art of letter writing and the quiet intensity of nostalgia.
Sushma Rao, the lead actress of the play tells us what drew her to the play besides its sheer simplicity and emotional depth, “This Kannada translation of AR Gurney’s Love Letters is a rare and beautiful journey through the kind of love that’s tender, imperfect and deeply human. What makes this play unmissable is its simplicity — two people, their lives unfolding through letters, capturing decades of emotions, regrets and unsaid goodbyes.”
