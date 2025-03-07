‘Chiguru’, a new Kannada theatre festival directed by Prakash Belawadi, kicks off in Bengaluru today

The festival being inaugurated by legendary theatre and film director MS Sathyu, opens with CFD’s eDabidandi (Corporate Files), written by Sriram Iyer and adapted and directed by Prakash Belawadi. The play is navigating a world of corporate ambition, deception and spirituality, with its protagonist, Randy, straddling the business world and his wife’s spiritual guidance. The intertwining of finance and faith sets the tone for the festival.

On March 8, Sanchaya is presenting Vishwamitra Menake Dance Madodhu Yenakke — Ask Mr YNK, a satirical and humorous exploration of the contradictions amidst class struggles. Playwright Jogi and director Chitrashekar NS are breathing life into YNK’s writings, vividly capturing the paradoxes of middle-class existence caught between the silence of the elite and the noise of the working class.