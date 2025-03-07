‘Shakespeare in Love’: A theatrical rom-com delight takes Chennai by storm

What if we could peer behind the velvet curtains and witness the chaotic brilliance that ignited one of history’s most beloved love stories? What if we could see the moment when the mighty quill of Shakespeare was guided by passion, inspiration, and—dare we say it—love itself? Shakespeare in Love does just that, whisking audiences away into the heart of the playwright’s most creative and romantic whirlwind. This isn’t your typical Shakespearean tale. This is a rom-com like no other—packed with wit, mistaken identities, backstage drama, and, of course, forbidden love.

At the heart of this enchanting stage production is the story of a young William Shakespeare, played by the talented Yohan Chacko, who, trapped by writer’s block, is on the verge of losing everything—including his muse. Enter Viola, a fiery and brilliant woman (played by Anu Bhaskararaman), whose passion for the theatre and for Will himself sets the stage ablaze. As their worlds collide, the spark between them creates the magic that would eventually lead to the birth of Romeo and Juliet, one of the greatest love stories ever told.