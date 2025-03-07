‘Shakespeare in Love’: A theatrical rom-com delight takes Chennai by storm

What if we could peer behind the velvet curtains and witness the chaotic brilliance that ignited one of history’s most beloved love stories? What if we could see the moment when the mighty quill of Shakespeare was guided by passion, inspiration, and—dare we say it—love itself? Shakespeare in Love does just that, whisking audiences away into the heart of the playwright’s most creative and romantic whirlwind. This isn’t your typical Shakespearean tale. This is a rom-com like no other—packed with wit, mistaken identities, backstage drama, and, of course, forbidden love.
At the heart of this enchanting stage production is the story of a young William Shakespeare, played by the talented Yohan Chacko, who, trapped by writer’s block, is on the verge of losing everything—including his muse. Enter Viola, a fiery and brilliant woman (played by Anu Bhaskararaman), whose passion for the theatre and for Will himself sets the stage ablaze. As their worlds collide, the spark between them creates the magic that would eventually lead to the birth of Romeo and Juliet, one of the greatest love stories ever told.
The Loyola Theatre Society, in celebration of its Centenary Year, brings this delightful adaptation of the Oscar-winning film to the stage. Adapted by Lee Hall from Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard’s screenplay, Shakespeare in Love promises not just a show, but an experience—a roller coaster of laughter, heartache, and passion. Under the direction of Michael Muthu, this production is as much about the magic of theatre as it is about the theatrical journey itself. “The play has everything—the wit, the plot, the romance,” Michael, fondly called Mike, says with enthusiasm. “It’s one of the finest scripts I’ve ever read, and I’ve always wanted to bring it to Chennai.”
But this production is more than just a retelling of a historical love affair. It’s a grand reunion of over 100 students, alumni, and theatre enthusiasts who have all poured their creativity into the project over the last two months. “It’s an incredible collaboration,” Michael adds, “with alumni from the 1981 batch working alongside current students from the 2025 batch. There’s so much heart and history in this production—it’s a true labour of love.”
For Yohan, stepping into the shoes of Shakespeare is both thrilling and humbling. “It’s overwhelming to play a man to whom English owes so much,” he confesses. “This play gives us a glimpse of Shakespeare’s romantic side, a side we rarely see through his eloquent prose. It’s an emotional roller coaster—flipping from moment to moment between the highest echelons of joy to the lowest nadir of despair.” Yohan, who drew inspiration from Ralph Fiennes’ portrayal of Shakespeare in the film, adds, “The play is written very cleverly and plugs into a lot of famous lines from Shakespeare’s plays and for those in the know, it will be a pleasant reveal.”
Meanwhile, Anu, who plays Viola, relishes the complexity of her role. “Viola is unlike any other character I’ve played,” she says. “She’s caught between two worlds—one of love and ambition, the other of disguise and deceit. It’s fascinating to explore her duality, especially with the intertwining of fiction and history.” Anu also notes the challenge of playing a character who spends a good portion of the play dressed as a boy, adding yet another layer to the role’s intrigue.
And let’s not forget Queen Elizabeth, portrayed by Deepa Nambiar, whose royal presence adds gravitas and humour to the play. “Playing the Queen was all about invoking my inner boss lady,” Deepa laughs. “She endorses Shakespeare’s work and recognises Viola’s passion for the theatre, even though women weren’t allowed to act at the time. It’s a fun, powerful role that adds a delightful layer to the story.”
What makes Shakespeare in Love so irresistible isn’t just its clever humor or its historical backdrop—it’s the palpable sense of passion that runs through every scene. The play is a love letter to the theatre itself, a world where creativity and chaos coexist in a beautiful, messy harmony. With references to Shakespeare’s own works woven throughout, audiences who are familiar with the Bard’s legacy will be treated to delightful moments of revelation.
For those lucky enough to secure a seat, this production promises to be more than just a play—it’s a journey into the heart of theatre, love, and the creative spirit. As the Loyola Theatre Society celebrates 100 years of bringing stories to life on stage, Shakespeare in Love serves as a fitting tribute to the magic of performance, the power of passion, and the timeless allure of the written word.
Tickets start at INR 300.
March 7 & 8, 6.30 pm.
At Loyola College, Nungambakkam.
