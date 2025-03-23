‘Wrong Number’ by Sindhu Savanur talks about the insecurities we share as human beings

We dial the wrong number in hopes of getting the right number: says director Sindhu Savanur as she talks about Wrong Number, her upcoming play. The story revolves around Manav and Satya — a couple whose lives change drastically when Manav ends up in a wheelchair. As he struggles with his emotions, a wrong number leads to an unexpected conversation that forces him to make a big decision. Sindhu, who also plays Satya, talks about her vision with the play, the challenges faced, importance of performing arts in spreading awareness about societal issues and more…
What was your vision while directing Wrong Number?
The play has multiple layers of depth to it. What we go through, the insecurities that we have, both physical and mental, are experiences all of us, as human beings, share. I wanted to convey that as long as you don’t let your demons take over, there is always a solution.
Why was Wrong Number chosen as the title and what is its significance?
We always dial the wrong number with the hope of actually getting the right number. It is a trial and error process. We keep falling into toxic relationships hoping that maybe this one would be beautiful, only for it to fail. In the context of the play, the protagonist’s life is significantly affected by this ‘wrong number.’
What were the challenges you faced while working on the production?
Unlike working on camera, where I could use edits to achieve the desired picture, theatre made it difficult to convey my vision for the play. It is also difficult to fathom what goes on inside the mind of the character. As an actor, I was not able to empathise with my character, the wife of the protagonist. We used videos which show the experience of schizophrenic people, where they constantly heard voices, to plunge into the ‘dark,’ in hopes of gaining a better and wholesome understanding of the emotions.
Do you think theatre can spark conversations about mental health in society?
Art of any form is an escape, which is used to connect to the people’s emotions. The story is written in a way that it connects and delivers the intended message. Theatre or any art form, though not necessarily changing everything, will trigger conversations which is a starting point.
What makes the play stand out from the other theatre productions?
The play is a simple story that has layers to it, which I wanted to explore as a director and an actor. I was very confident that there are places that we can go in terms of telling the story, in terms of understanding what people go through. It’s very simple yet powerful.
INR 300. March 23, 3.30pm & 7.30pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Written by: Rewaa Mohanraj
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress