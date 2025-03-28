‘Humare Ram’ presents a visual theatrical spectacle

Humare Ram is not just a theatrical production; it is a breathtaking spectacle that brings the timeless epic of the Ramayana to life like never before. With extraordinary performances, stunning visuals, captivating dialogues, mesmerising music, and larger-than-life special effects, this play immerses its audience in the divine world of Lord Ram, Sita, and their trials and triumphs. For the first time, Humare Ram reveals several never-before-seen scenes from the Ramayana, offering a fresh perspective on the legendary story.

What is Humare Ram all about?

The journey of Humare Ram begins with a powerful and emotionally charged moment—Lava and Kusha, the sons of Lord Ram and Sita, questioning their father’s decisions as a king, husband, and father. They challenge Lord Ram’s actions, confronting him with deep questions about fairness and justice, particularly regarding the treatment of their mother, Sita. As director Gaurav Bhhardwaj shares, “I chose this beginning after conducting a survey among people from various economic backgrounds. Many of them had similar questions about Lord Ram’s decisions. I wanted to take this challenge head-on, answering these questions and igniting a deeper love for Lord Ram in the hearts of those who couldn’t fully relate to or understand him.”

But the journey doesn’t stop there. Humare Ram explores the story of Lord Ram, Sita, and their eternal love through the perspective of Lord Surya, taking the audience on a visual and emotional rollercoaster. The epic tale unfolds with deeply human moments and divine undertones, as the audience is taken through Lord Ram’s most poignant challenges and his ultimate triumphs.