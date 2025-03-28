‘Humare Ram’ presents a visual theatrical spectacle

Humare Ram is not just a theatrical production; it is a breathtaking spectacle that brings the timeless epic of the Ramayana to life like never before. With extraordinary performances, stunning visuals, captivating dialogues, mesmerising music, and larger-than-life special effects, this play immerses its audience in the divine world of Lord Ram, Sita, and their trials and triumphs. For the first time, Humare Ram reveals several never-before-seen scenes from the Ramayana, offering a fresh perspective on the legendary story.
The journey of Humare Ram begins with a powerful and emotionally charged moment—Lava and Kusha, the sons of Lord Ram and Sita, questioning their father’s decisions as a king, husband, and father. They challenge Lord Ram’s actions, confronting him with deep questions about fairness and justice, particularly regarding the treatment of their mother, Sita. As director Gaurav Bhhardwaj shares, “I chose this beginning after conducting a survey among people from various economic backgrounds. Many of them had similar questions about Lord Ram’s decisions. I wanted to take this challenge head-on, answering these questions and igniting a deeper love for Lord Ram in the hearts of those who couldn’t fully relate to or understand him.”
But the journey doesn’t stop there. Humare Ram explores the story of Lord Ram, Sita, and their eternal love through the perspective of Lord Surya, taking the audience on a visual and emotional rollercoaster. The epic tale unfolds with deeply human moments and divine undertones, as the audience is taken through Lord Ram’s most poignant challenges and his ultimate triumphs.
What sets this play apart is not just the incredible narrative but also the powerful voices behind its music. With renowned singers like Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailasa Kher lending their voices to original compositions, the music becomes the soul of Humare Ram. Gaurav explains, “We knew the music had to elevate the experience. The voices of legends like Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and Shankar Mahadevan immediately connect with the audience, drawing them into the performance. Their voices are ingrained in the subconscious of the people, and that made the show even more unforgettable.”
The creative process for selecting the actors was equally meticulous. Gaurav, with his background in film, focused not only on voice and diction but also on the emotive power of the actors’ eyes. “In theatre, voice projection is crucial, but I wanted actors who could emote deeply with their eyes as well. This added a layer of intensity to the performance,” he says. The cast’s commitment is palpable, with each actor pouring their heart into every performance, traveling tirelessly across cities to bring the play to life.
Visually, Humare Ram is nothing short of spectacular. The lighting design, crafted by Sharat Prabhat, creates unforgettable imagery that elevates key moments, such as Lord Shiva’s and Lord Hanuman’s entrances, to cinematic levels. “We left no stone unturned,” Gaurav remarks, “From the sets and costumes to the special effects, everything was designed to be as authentic and grand as possible. We didn’t want to cut any corners; we wanted the audience to feel that they were stepping into a world that was both divine and real.”
Tickets at INR 999.
March 29 & 30, 2.30 pm & 7 pm.
At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chetpet.
