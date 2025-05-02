Karthik Adhinash’s debut play uses comedy to challenge caste norms

Set in a rural Tamil milieu, the play draws inspiration from Karthik’s roots in Aruppukottai, a town in Virudhunagar district, where caste hierarchies often supersede empathy, individual choice, and familial bonds. “The idea was to explore what really matters. In many places, people still hold on to caste pride so tightly that they lose sight of what their children need or want. My play questions whether it’s worth holding onto something that doesn’t even treat you as fully human,” he says.

While the theme is serious, the play’s mode of delivery is unmistakably comedic. “I didn’t want to preach,” says Karthik, who has spent over six years in theatre, primarily as an actor. “Comedy, when done well, can reach people more deeply than overt messages. They laugh, but the ideas linger.” His background in performance has helped him shape the rhythm of the play, understanding intuitively when a joke will land and how timing can transform meaning.