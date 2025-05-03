Ppl Call Me Kaney: A comedic exploration of family dynamics and social media

In Chennai’s vibrant theatre landscape, the play Ppl Call Me Kaney brings a light-hearted yet sharp take on family expectations, generational divides, and social media-fuelled identities. Written and directed by Kavin DM, the play emerged as a prequel to his earlier work Naan Adicha Thangamatte, yet stands firmly on its own as a self-contained family comedy.
The story revolves around a single day in the life of a spirited young woman, her idealistic father, a tradition-bound mother, and two suitors—each eccentric in his own right. The titular character, Ppl Call Me Kaney, is the Instagram persona of Kanna, a social media influencer whose digital antics and aspiration for viral fame clash with the father’s vision of his daughter as a future astronaut. This friction sets the stage for a comedic showdown, intensified by the arrival of a second prospective groom—Alfred Hitchcock, a gym-owning bodybuilder and relative of the girl’s mother.
Kavin explains his intention behind the plot: “I just wanted to do something more grounded, very soft—a family drama. All my earlier plays were quite complex, but this time, I focused on the eccentricities of each character. It’s about the characters and their emotions.” The result is a situational comedy laced with caricatured but recognisable figures—an overbearing mother, a dreaming father, and a daughter caught in between societal demands and personal choices.
The character of the mother, played by Maanila, adds a compelling counterpoint to the otherwise buoyant narrative. “She’s not a progressive type,” Maanila shares. “She is against love marriage, especially anything that challenges tradition. There’s a constant tug-of-war between her and the father about who’s right.” Despite having a few lines, the role demanded intense presence. “Even without much dialogue, you have to remain involved. You can’t overdo it, but you can’t vanish either,” she says, describing the part as “equally challenging” compared to her previous serious roles.
The humour in Ppl Call Me Kaney doesn’t undercut its social observations. As Maanila puts it, “There’s a message, but it’s not preachy. It’s about how young girls often fall for boys who seem like heroes to them, but haven’t really grown up yet. It reflects on real things happening around us.”
Despite its themes, Kavin maintains that the play is designed purely for entertainment. “There’s nothing I want people to take away from it. It’s not about that. It’s just fun.” Written in just six hours for a theatre festival, the script went on to win an award, prompting a restaging.
With just five characters, the play creates a compact yet chaotic household drama where conflicting values, comic timing, and exaggerated personas provide a mirror to modern Indian family dynamics—albeit through a very quirky lens.
Tickets at INR 300. On May 3. 4.30 pm and 7.15 pm. At Medai, Alwarpet, Chennai.