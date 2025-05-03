Ppl Call Me Kaney: A comedic exploration of family dynamics and social media

Kavin explains his intention behind the plot: “I just wanted to do something more grounded, very soft—a family drama. All my earlier plays were quite complex, but this time, I focused on the eccentricities of each character. It’s about the characters and their emotions.” The result is a situational comedy laced with caricatured but recognisable figures—an overbearing mother, a dreaming father, and a daughter caught in between societal demands and personal choices.

The character of the mother, played by Maanila, adds a compelling counterpoint to the otherwise buoyant narrative. “She’s not a progressive type,” Maanila shares. “She is against love marriage, especially anything that challenges tradition. There’s a constant tug-of-war between her and the father about who’s right.” Despite having a few lines, the role demanded intense presence. “Even without much dialogue, you have to remain involved. You can’t overdo it, but you can’t vanish either,” she says, describing the part as “equally challenging” compared to her previous serious roles.