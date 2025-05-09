Saanp Seedhi, Shubhrajyoti Barat’s take on Sleuth, arrives in Bengaluru: cast and director share insights

A

Sumeet Vyas: My character, Mayank Tiwari, on the face of it, he’s a pretty straightforward and earnest sort of a person. However, when Kumud’s character pushes some wrong buttons, you suddenly unravel a side of his personality that you don’t see coming. I was very keen about the fact that I got to do a physical and an audiovisual transition — have a voice for it, have a body for it. That was a bit challenging — to be able to do that convincingly without making it farcical.

Kumud Mishra: It was not too difficult to get into my character but it was really fun. It was as challenging as slipping into other characters. My character is a bit different from my own personality, so it was enjoyable playing him.