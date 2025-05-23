Actor-director Koushik Sen speaks about his new play, Marx in Kolkata

A

Howard Zinn’s Marx in Soho was about the American recession of 2008. After that, people started going back to Marx, making Das Kapital the best seller. Howard’s play is a monologue and is written for smaller spaces, not for a proscenium. But what intrigued me is the greatness of that play, that it talks about Marx’s ideas, thoughts and philosophies — including much of the criticism that was subtly woven into the text. So I wanted to explore that. Given it’s 2025, I wanted to change the format and make it a full-fledged play. Through this play, I wanted to say something important.

As you were talking about interpretation and reimagining, I must mention that my introduction to Marx in Soho was done by Atul Tiwari. I got a Hindi translation of the original text, set in Delhi. Initially, I thought that I would make it in Hindi, but when I asked Jayant, he said that he is not very comfortable with the language.

Then I started reading the English play, and wrote the reimagined script that is set in Kolkata. Also, as mentioned, the original play is a monologue, but mine has other characters, with Mephistopheles being an important one. If you ask why, Marx in Das Kapital talks about Faust. Goethe was a finance minister at one point in his life in Weimar, Germany, and he understood early that money is the most powerful thing, which got reflected when Dr Faust’s soul was bought by Mephistopheles.