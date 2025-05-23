Chaiti Ghoshal stages her debut directorial venture, Raktakarabi, and plays Nandini
Actor Chaiti Ghoshal was only five years old when she was introduced to theatre by thespian Tripti Mitra. Chaiti played the character of Amal in Dakghar. Now, after playing many characters on stage and on screen, she is directing Rabindranath Tagore’s Raktakarabi (Red Oleander) for the stage, in which she plays the pivotal role of Nandini. She rules the stage, even during the rehearsals, and we on the auditorium were sitting at the edge of our seats—quite literally. Her powerful performance, well-designed sets, thoughtfully crafted lighting, and a rich soundscape by music director Debajyoti Mishra, everything at the stage rehearsals gave us a glimpse of the impactful presentation. On the sidelines of the rehearsals, we catch up with Chaiti. Excerpts:
This is your debut as a theatre director. Why did you choose this play?
Whether I have chosen Raktakarabi or has Raktakarabi chosen me is the biggest question. Tripti Mitra had first offered me the role of Nandini when I was in Class 10. Over the years, Nandini grew on me. I first performed it sometime around 2010-2011, but in the last year, I felt that something in Raktakarabi, just like the Shakespearean plays, intrigued me, and I wanted to share it with the world. What I felt about the play, the society, relationships, or world politics, everything is present in this text. I had a lot of vision, which made me direct this, so that I can communicate the same to my audience. I also wanted to rediscover my father Shyamal Ghoshal’s theatre group, Offbeat, after almost 20 years, after joining hands with Partha Upadhyay, who is not just producing our play but also portraying Goshai, the representative of religion.
How do you think Raktakarabi is relevant in today’s society?
I think it is very relevant. The way it talks about the power play, religion being an instrument, and women not caring about anything or anyone, will be relevant even a century later.
You are the director and the lead actor in the play. How are you balancing the two?
I think I have taken up the most difficult job. It was I, who chose myself as Nandini, and the director, so I knew what was lying ahead. But I am enjoying every bit of it. It was a conscious decision to direct Raktakarabi and play the character of Nandini. Physically, too, it is taxing, but it gives me an incentive to live longer.
Tell us about the casting.
Debesh Roychowdhury plays raja (king), Ashok Majumdar plays odhyapok (professor), my sister Mitali plays Chandra, the only other female character, and Amit Acharya plays Bishu. Music is done by Debajyoti Mishra, and he has done a fabulous job.
Your son, Amartya Ray, is working hand-in-hand with you on the play.
I think there really is something in him that inspires me to move forward. As a student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, plus getting to act in a film like Maidaan, gave him the much-needed exposure. He has an eye for detail. Honestly, we are ruthless when it comes to criticising one another. We can end up saying anything and everything to each other.
You also directed a film called Nevermind, which is awaiting release…
Oh yes, this worm of direction is just creeping into my head right now. We are done shooting for it, and eagerly waiting for it to release. My first directorial venture for the big screens would see Rituparna Sengupta and Amartya as the leads.
Your father, your sister, Amartya, and you have been a part of the industry. How has that been?
Oh, it’s like everyone joining the army. We just have our own contingent. My sister Mitali acts and directs, and my brother is also a scriptwriter, working in Mumbai.
Did acting choose you, or did you choose acting?
I didn’t know anything about the craft. I was only five -and-a-half years old when the legendary thespian Tripti Mitra, the best Nandini of all times, gave me my first role, Amal from Tagore’s Dakghar. So yes, definitely the art form chose me.
Raktakarabi will be staged on May 29 at the Academy of Fine Arts.