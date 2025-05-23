Chaiti Ghoshal stages her debut directorial venture, Raktakarabi, and plays Nandini

A

Whether I have chosen Raktakarabi or has Raktakarabi chosen me is the biggest question. Tripti Mitra had first offered me the role of Nandini when I was in Class 10. Over the years, Nandini grew on me. I first performed it sometime around 2010-2011, but in the last year, I felt that something in Raktakarabi, just like the Shakespearean plays, intrigued me, and I wanted to share it with the world. What I felt about the play, the society, relationships, or world politics, everything is present in this text. I had a lot of vision, which made me direct this, so that I can communicate the same to my audience. I also wanted to rediscover my father Shyamal Ghoshal’s theatre group, Offbeat, after almost 20 years, after joining hands with Partha Upadhyay, who is not just producing our play but also portraying Goshai, the representative of religion.