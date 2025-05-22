Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Main Actor Nahin Hoon’ to be screened at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute this June

The movie revolves around Siddiqui, who plays the lead role of a retired banker turned aspiring actor. He starts connecting with a professional actor virtually to hone his skills. The film has an ensemble cast including Chitrangada Satarupa, Naveen Kasturia, Ayushi Gupta, Yasir Iftikhar Khan, Meenakshi Arundhati, Vibhawari Deshpande and more. After a successful screening at the New York Indian Film Festival, it will now be screened exclusively for the students and alumni of the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute on June 24, 2025.

Director and writer Aditya Kripalani mentions, “We are so excited about this. It is a film about acting, so for it to go to a prestigious establishment like this is a huge honour.” He continues, “As artistes, we feel bankers have it easy... I want to debunk these labels.”