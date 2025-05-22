Neel Soni’s documentary ‘Babli By Night’ captures the life of Babban, a transgender lifeguard in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett

Conditions and acceptance

The film subtly presents a striking juxtaposition throughout Babban’s life. Soni’s frames capture Babban working deep in the forest holding a commanding, authoritarian pose—one often read as traditionally masculine. They are the sole breadwinner of their family caring for their mother, sisters, and brothers after their father’s death.

Yet, the film also shows Babban embracing their femininity: painting their nails, picking out kurtis at the local store, cooking meals, and confidently instructing their coworkers in the kitchen. “It felt essential to show this duality because, without the masculinity Babban performs during the day, they don’t get access to the forest—that space of healing and escape,” says Soni. “They want to be Babli at night, eventually, during the day too—but their outlet and healing actually happen during the day, in the forest. Both identities are vital to the story. At its core, it reflects something universal—about embracing identity and sexuality as a spectrum.”

Despite being the family’s sole provider, Babban still struggles for acceptance — a reminder that society’s approval often comes with conditions. But Soni challenges this view: “Acceptance is subjective. It depends on who’s offering it, their values, and what they’ve been conditioned to believe.”

The film also opens with tension between Babban and their mother’s idea of acceptance. Babban longs to be seen for who they are, but the mother finds it wrong or unacceptable—though love remains. “There’s a lot of love and respect because Babban has supported the family for years. But when it comes to their identity, the family intentionally avoids the topic,” Soni points out. “You feel the bond, but also a boundary—the mother can’t, or won’t, fully see her child.” Yet Babban keeps showing up, standing by family despite rejection.