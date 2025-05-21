Akshay Oberoi reveals his experience working with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, says ‘we constantly fed off each other’s performance’

Bursting with energy, this vibrant ensemble cast features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul, all bringing their A-game to what promises to be an unforgettable ride. For Akshay, stepping into this high-octane entertainer has been nothing short of electrifying—especially sharing the screen with the powerhouse duo, Varun and Janhvi.

Reflecting on the unique dynamism of ensemble films, Akshay shares, “Being part of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari feels like being on a thrilling rollercoaster. The energy on set is absolutely wild, and there’s a contagious kind of madness that comes with working alongside such a stellar cast. Every day is a new adventure, with each actor bringing their own special flavor to the scenes.”

He also praises the collaborative spirit that defines the set: “Whether it’s Varun, Janhvi, Sanya, or Rohit, we’re all feeding off each other’s performances. It creates a chemistry that you don’t often find in other films. And when you have Karan Johar backing the project and Shashank Khaitan calling the shots, you just know you’re part of something truly extraordinary.”

Get ready for a whirlwind of humour, heart, and high-energy moments—this one is bound to leave audiences craving more!