Akshay Oberoi takes a break from action with ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’

Akshay Oberoi shares his experience behind the character

Akshay shares, “Stepping into Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been an incredibly refreshing experience for me. Over the last few years, I have explored intense, layered characters—roles that were dark, complex, and psychologically demanding. But this film allows me to tap into a completely different energy. Playing a warm, charming, and family-oriented character is a delightful change, but it also comes with a twist, that I am going to keep a surprise for everyone and I’m excited for audiences to see this side of me."

He further says, "Working with such an incredible cast has made this journey even more special. The energy on set has been nothing short of electric, and collaborating with Varun, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit has been an absolute joy. And, of course, having Karan Johar produce and Shashank Khaitan direct this project ensures that the film is filled with heart, laughter, and entertainment. I can’t wait for people to experience the magic we’ve created.”