Akshay Oberoi takes a break from action with ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’

Akshay Oberoi plays a light-hearted role after ruling the world of action. After his power packed performances in Fighter, Illegal 3, Broken News 2, Ghuspaithiyan, and Kisko Tha Pata, Akshay is set to explore the different shades of the family-oriented boy-next-door character in Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh, the actor offers a glimpse of his remarkable versatility.
Akshay shares, “Stepping into Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been an incredibly refreshing experience for me. Over the last few years, I have explored intense, layered characters—roles that were dark, complex, and psychologically demanding. But this film allows me to tap into a completely different energy. Playing a warm, charming, and family-oriented character is a delightful change, but it also comes with a twist, that I am going to keep a surprise for everyone and I’m excited for audiences to see this side of me."
He further says, "Working with such an incredible cast has made this journey even more special. The energy on set has been nothing short of electric, and collaborating with Varun, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit has been an absolute joy. And, of course, having Karan Johar produce and Shashank Khaitan direct this project ensures that the film is filled with heart, laughter, and entertainment. I can’t wait for people to experience the magic we’ve created.”
With a strong ensemble cast, the creative vision of Shashank Khaitan, and the backing of Karan Johar, the film offers a refreshing space for Akshay to shine in a more relatable, endearing avatar. As audiences gear up to see this new side of him, one thing is certain—Akshay Oberoi continues to evolve, proving that he can effortlessly balance both grit and charm on screen.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)