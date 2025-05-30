The Meaning of Malar: A raw and introspective theatre experience`

Back by popular demand this May, theatre group Karpanai Kudhirai’s much-talked-about production is ready to rattle audiences once again.

“If I had to summarise the play in three words, I’d say raw, gut-wrenching, introspective,” says actor Snehaa Sesh, who plays the titular role. The play explores Malar’s journey from childhood to her late 20s, focusing on her relationships and the emotional struggles that come from being misunderstood.