The Anklet brings the story of Kannagi to the stage for a contemporary audience

Honestly, it began with listening. My closest Tamil friends spoke about Kannagi with a kind of fierce tenderness, as if she were not a mythic figure but someone they had grown up with. Their passion made me curious long before the research did. And when I finally read Cilappatikāram, I realised it was not just an epic. It was a sharp study of justice, womanhood and the clarity that grief can bring. As a theatre-maker, I am always drawn to stories where a woman refuses to be softened for comfort.

Kannagi’s rage is not ornamental; it is political. It makes us confront how societies respond to women who refuse to stay contained. Bringing this to the stage felt urgent. Today, when women’s anger is still misunderstood, dismissed or moralised, The Anklet allows us to hold space for a woman who says she has been wronged and will not be quiet about it.

The text is also visually rich. It gives you fire, music, dance, marketplaces, courts, gods and mortals. It is a world that invites performance rather than just reading. So in a way, it was friendship, curiosity, feminism and the excitement of discovering a story that demands to be spoken aloud.