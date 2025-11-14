Theatre presentation Dushala will leave you with food for thought

There’s a reason we turn to mythology — to seek answers or to find solace. Hyderabad-based Sutradhar Group’s new production, Dushala, brings to life the tale of a lesser-known character from the epic Mahabharata, through a monologue by artiste Alekhya Punjala, who is also a Kuchipudi exponent.

Alekhya says that bringing Dushala to life has been both exciting and demanding

“It’s a story written by Pritham K Chakravarthy, with a contemporary twist. While the Mahabharata era was defined by war, Dushala raised her son to value peace. But that didn’t go well with a lot of people who said he was brought up like a girl, a coward unfit for battle,” says Vinay Varma, who has directed the play.

In the 80-minute solo performance, the production weaves in elements of Kuchipudi and folk dance. “When we staged it in Bangla, we used Kathak and Odissi. The upcoming Malayalam version will feature Mohiniyattam,” he adds.

Interestingly, the costume that the actor is wearing holds a lot of significance in the play. While the one showcasing this week will connect with Hyderabadis, for the Malayalam production, the costume will be designed in a way that the people of Kerala can instantly relate to.

Vinay believes the visual connection must be immediate and familiar. As such, the use of dupatta becomes an important prop. He explains, “It will transform into a cradle, a veil, and a baby. Similarly, a wooden stool (another prop) turns into a bed, a dining table, even a site of conflict and emotion.”

Alekhya says that bringing Dushala to life has been both exciting and demanding. “As a character, Dushala embodies pain, angst, and the agony of being born a girl child, something that still feels deeply relevant today. I connected with her on many levels, and I believe the audience will too.”

There are elements of dance and traces of folk movement in the play, just enough to enhance the character and the situation. At certain moments, the gestures might feel dance-like,but it isn’t Kuchipudi.

While Alekhya’s background in dance helped her embody such a larger-than-life character, she admits the real challenge lay elsewhere. She explains, “Abhinaya is my passion and my core strength; it comes to me naturally after decades of training. But in theatre, unlike in dance, we use our voice, not just our expressions. Here, the voice has to carry the same depth of emotion that the body conveys. Balancing both was quite demanding — from pronunciation to modulation — it required immense focus and hardwork.”

