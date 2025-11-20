SB Creations reimagines Lord Krishna: A theatrical journey from Gokulam to Kurukshetra

It all began in the tenebrous dungeons of Mathura, where the long-awaited prophecy of Lord Krishna’s arrival came true. The child who then grew up in the verdurous meadows of Gokulam—holding court with his flute and his mischief—would rise to become Arjuna’s charioteer on the mighty battlefield of Kurukshetra, where his words of wisdom thundered across time and still echo today. SB Creations’ latest production, Krishna, reimagines this legendary journey by bringing to the fore the unexplored facets of Lord Krishna, be it his strategic battles, his wisdom, his mischief, or his message for humanity.

Helmed by director SBS Raman, with a power-packed script by Vivek Bharathi, music by Lalgudi GJR Krishnan, and choreography by Manasvini KR, and research, casting, and costumes by Dharma Raman, the play promises a visual spectacle.

Offering us a glimpse into the production, Dharma says, “Our last play revolved around the stolen idol of Lord Shiva, and before that we staged an English production on the birth of Bangladesh. After those intense projects, we found ourselves wondering, what next? A casual mention of Krishna piqued our interest. Krishna is such a fascinating character. The more we read, the more compelling it became, and we knew we had to bring his story to the stage. It felt like a touch of divine guidance.”

When asked about the facets of Krishna’s personality explored in the play, Dharma explains, “Krishna was a shrewd politician, a brilliant strategist, a loving husband, and a loyal friend to Draupadi and Arjuna. He moved through every chapter of his life, beautifully weaving together moments like Draupadi’s swayamvaram with the events that ultimately led to Kurukshetra. He could be a master manipulator when the situation demanded, and yet he always adhered to dharma, no matter the consequences. And he remained detached from outcomes, which is the central message of the Bhagavad Gita. Bhishma once said that even as a charioteer, Krishna fulfilled his duty with absolute dedication, be it caring for the horses or cleaning his chariot and its wheels every single day. It perfectly embodies Krishna’s teaching.”

On the research behind the play, Dharma adds, “We delved deeply into the Bhagavatam, focusing especially on the 10th chapter, which chronicles Krishna’s life. Our writer, Vivek Bharathi, also explored a wide range of sources, right from the Uddhava Gita to Osho’s interpretations, as well as numerous perspectives on Krishna’s personality.”

For Madhusudanan, who plays the titular character, stepping into Krishna’s shoes was nothing short of a dream come true. “To be honest, I’ve never performed on stage before. I’m not a trained theatre professional either. This began as a research project and evolved into something much bigger. It was both a surprise and a blessing. I’ve lectured on religion and studied Krishna through various texts and authors, but embodying him live was a whole new challenge. "

He adds, "This play focuses on the second half of Krishna’s life, the less-explored side—his relationships with figures like Jarasandha or Ugrasena, his reactions to minor characters, and even his grandfather. Most people see him as the playful, mischievous child, but here, he transforms into the mature, strategic figure of the Mahabharata, delivering the Gita. Portraying this evolution was a huge learning experience. The challenge was, how do I present Krishna in a way the audience hasn’t seen before? The play highlights him as a responsible, clever man navigating the complex world of the Mahabharata and not just the charming child.”

Dharma adds, “My husband (SBS Raman) always enjoys taking on stories that haven’t been explored theatrically before. In this production, we’ve woven together multiple art forms—dance, poetry, and live dialogue. Krishna’s childhood comes alive through dance, and as he grows, the storytelling transitions into drama. We even depict the Mahabharata war, but not in the way you might expect; that’s the element of surprise.”

`120 onwards.

November 27, 6.30 pm. At Rasika Ranjani Sabha, Mylapore.

November 27, 6.30 pm. At Rasika Ranjani Sabha, Mylapore.

