Amol Parashar brings a tale that audiences in Hyderabad can’t help but relate to...

When it comes to solo theatre, every gesture, pause and line carries weight. In Besharam Aadmi, Amol Parashar carries it effortlessly. The play is quirky, personal and unexpectedly relatable, exploring masculinity, domestic roles and the subtle shame society often foists upon men.
For Vijay Ashok Sharma, the playwright and director, the story began at home. “I hesitated doing the laundry in front of my parents,” he recalls. That moment of self consciousness became the seed for a play that examines gender roles, everyday intimacies and personal vulnerability. Choosing a one-man format wasn’t just stylistic. “The story is very personal and I wanted the intimacy of a first person narrative to stay intact. If it were an ensemble, that closeness would be lost,” Vijay explains.
Amol was the natural choice to bring the story to life. Vijay knew his quirky, tongue-in-cheek humour and fearless honesty would suit the material. “It felt like a perfect match,” he says. Amol immediately connected with the story and embraced the challenge of performing solo, carrying every emotional beat, every joke and every pause himself.
“It’s not just memorising lines; it’s living the rhythm, making sure every moment lands,” Amol shares. Yet, the humour never feels forced. “Even if you’re watching someone else’s life, there’s always something you recognise in yourself and that makes it funny and human at the same time.”
Behind the scenes, collaboration stayed fluid. Amol adds, “Creative differences are natural but as long as the heart of the story is in place, we try different things, we see what works, and we adapt. It’s about making the production better together.” Vijay completely agrees with the actor’s words.
Now, as Besharam Aadmi comes to Hyderabad for the first time, both are curious and excited. Vijay notes the city’s culturally rooted history and Amol is eager to see how audiences respond. “People will laugh, they’ll relate and hopefully, they’ll take away something meaningful while still having fun,” Amol hopes.
Minimalistic, yet powerful, intimate yet universally resonant, this play proves that sometimes one actor on a stage can spark conversations that resonate far beyond its walls.
Tickets start at ₹700. November 28, 6 pm & 8.30 pm.
At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Serilingampalle.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
