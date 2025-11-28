Amol Parashar brings a tale that audiences in Hyderabad can’t help but relate to...

When it comes to solo theatre, every gesture, pause and line carries weight. In Besharam Aadmi, Amol Parashar carries it effortlessly. The play is quirky, personal and unexpectedly relatable, exploring masculinity, domestic roles and the subtle shame society often foists upon men.

Besharam Aadmi humourously explores gender roles and domestic equity, turning one man’s small hesitation into a relatable, witty reflection

For Vijay Ashok Sharma, the playwright and director, the story began at home. “I hesitated doing the laundry in front of my parents,” he recalls. That moment of self consciousness became the seed for a play that examines gender roles, everyday intimacies and personal vulnerability. Choosing a one-man format wasn’t just stylistic. “The story is very personal and I wanted the intimacy of a first person narrative to stay intact. If it were an ensemble, that closeness would be lost,” Vijay explains.

Amol was the natural choice to bring the story to life. Vijay knew his quirky, tongue-in-cheek humour and fearless honesty would suit the material. “It felt like a perfect match,” he says. Amol immediately connected with the story and embraced the challenge of performing solo, carrying every emotional beat, every joke and every pause himself.