VegNonVeg’s Hyderabad launch: A sneakerhead haven

Hyderabad

VegNonVeg's Launch in Hyderabad: A Night of Style and Sneakers
Anand, Emilia and Abhineet
Hyderabad was buzzing as VegNonVeg opened its flagship store in the city, and the launch turned into an absolute playground for creatives. Skateboarders carved up the floor like it was their personal stage, while sneakerheads bonded over their love for seriously cool kicks.

With the city’s youth showing up in fits that could easily steal the spotlight from any streetwear runway, the night was nothing short of a full-blown style spectacle. Electric energy, great sneakers, and even better vibes, it was an evening for the books.

Kayvee
Atocheh
Karthik
Nandik
Root
Hinduja
Siiry
Amay
Mohit

