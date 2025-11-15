Hyderabad

Mixing madness: This luxurious hotel in Hyderabad celebrates cake mixing ceremony

Published on
Updated on
2 min read

The holiday season has officially arrived, and with Christmas around the corner, the city’s star hotels have begun their much-loved tradition, the classic cake-mixing ceremony. This year, Taj Falaknuma Palace, the city’s luxurious 5-star property, ushered in the festivities with its annual cake-mixing event, hosted in collaboration with an NGO.

The afternoon saw socialites, influencers, and guests walk into the palace lawns, ready to embrace the Christmas cheer. Aprons tied, Santa hats on, and spirits high, everyone gathered around long tables filled with a mixture of candied fruits, nuts and spices. What followed was a pleasant dight of colours, aromas, and laughter as guests rolled up their sleeves and immersed themselves in the joyful ritual of mixing the ingredients for the season’s Christmas cakes.

Smiles, giggles, and a touch of nostalgia filled the air, making it a heartwarming start to the festive calendar. After the lively ceremony, guests made their way to a cosy hi-tea arranged by the hotel, indulging in cakes and other refreshments. The city’s familiar faces and food enthusiasts came together to celebrate tradition, togetherness, and the magic of Christmas.

