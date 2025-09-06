Hyderabad: High notes and haute nights

This week, Hyderabad saw the who’s who of the city make quite a presence at some of the most happening events in town. Let’s begin with the grand launch of The Game Palacio and Verde at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad. With art deco interiors, the destination blends luxury gaming with sky-high Italian dining, redefining the city’s social scene. Guests explored boutique bowling lanes, cutting-edge VR zones, and plush lounges, before heading to Verde — Hyderabad’s first rooftop trattoria — for artisanal pastas, pizzas, and cocktails.
Adding to this vibrant energy, Ritu Kumar Couture marked a milestone with a special celebration at its Banjara Hills store. For the first time, the brand’s India Couture Week 2025 collection travelled from Delhi to Hyderabad, treating guests to an afternoon of high fashion, inspiring conversations, and creative exchange. Adding a touch of glam to the occasion was actress Namrata Shirodkar.
The launch of West Elm was also a night to remember. The event, Unwrap, was curated by Eeshaan Kashyap, a celebrated name in the world of food and design. The evening was brimming with style, music, and celebration as the city’s leading socialites gathered to raise a toast to the exciting new launch. With stunning tablescapes, a lively band from Mumbai, handcrafted cocktails, and an exquisite menu curated by Eeshaan himself, it was truly an unforgettable affair.
Harvest 2025 by Arushi Arts hosted at Salarjung Museum, marked the 25th year of their catalogue, showcasing a collection that included works by MF Husain, SH Raza, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Laxma Goud, and more. With Neelam Kothari as the chief guest, alongside artists, and connoisseurs, the event was a celebration of culture and art.
