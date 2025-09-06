Hyderabad: High notes and haute nights

This week, Hyderabad saw the who’s who of the city make quite a presence at some of the most happening events in town. Let’s begin with the grand launch of The Game Palacio and Verde at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad. With art deco interiors, the destination blends luxury gaming with sky-high Italian dining, redefining the city’s social scene. Guests explored boutique bowling lanes, cutting-edge VR zones, and plush lounges, before heading to Verde — Hyderabad’s first rooftop trattoria — for artisanal pastas, pizzas, and cocktails.

Adding to this vibrant energy, Ritu Kumar Couture marked a milestone with a special celebration at its Banjara Hills store. For the first time, the brand’s India Couture Week 2025 collection travelled from Delhi to Hyderabad, treating guests to an afternoon of high fashion, inspiring conversations, and creative exchange. Adding a touch of glam to the occasion was actress Namrata Shirodkar.