Discover the best events happening Hyderabad this week

September 5 | Punjagutta
Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, a silent dark comedy thriller promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, blending absurd humour, suspense, and visual storytelling without dialogue. With an intriguing plot revolving around Kesari Lal Singh, whose life spirals into chaos, the film delivers both laughter and edge-of-the-seat moments. The film stars Nora Fatehi and Soham Shah.
In Theatres. Details online.
September 7 | Financial District
Get ready for Desi Drip Sunday ft. DJ Shadow. Known for setting the stage ablaze with his high-energy desi Hip Hop sets, DJ Shadow promises an unforgettable night of music, dance, and celebration. Get your friends and make this a memorable weekend.
Tickets at `299. 8 pm. At Big Bull Club.
September 9, 10 & 11 | Banjara Hills
Discover a dazzling collection of real and artificial jewellery, designer saris, and exquisite home products at Akritti Exhibiton. Whether you’re refreshing your festive wardrobe, seeking the perfect statement jewellery, or picking lifestyle accents for your home, this exhibition has something special for everyone.
Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At Taj Krishna.
September 6| Hitech City
Finding humour in everyday life is an art, and comedian Aakash Gupta nails it. He is all set to come to Hyderabad for the show Daily Ka Kaam Hai. From childhood tales to his first MNC job, he turns awkward, embarrassing, and tragic moments into unstoppable fun and endless laughter.
Tickets at `799. 8 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
September 8 | Jubilee Hills
Get in the festive spirit with The Appam Story, an exclusive Onam pop-up hosted curated by chef Abhishek. This special Kerala-inspired menu brings the authentic flavours of tradition to the table, celebrating the essence of the season with soulful dishes and festive warmth.
From `300 ++ for al a carte, `16,000 for veg/nonveg menus. 7 pm to 9 pm. At Banh Mi Babe.
September 5| HITEX Exhibition Centre
Design Democracy 2025 is back in the city, bringing over 120 luxury décor brands under one roof. Explore immersive showcases, bold designs, and craft-driven stories across its Atelier, Canvas, and Muse pavilions. With engaging talks, special projects like the Museum of Telangana, and vibrant F&B options, this third edition will serve as a creative feast for design lovers.
Tickets at `300. 11 am. At HITEX Exhibition Centre.
September 7| Financial District
Music lovers, get ready! French duo GROSSOMODDO is set to light up the stage with Mediterranean Island, a fresh mix of house and Afro house with a Mediterranean twist. With chart-topping tracks, global festival gigs, and support from top names, they’re redefining the scene. If you are into music, beats and some good vibes, don’t miss it!
`499. 8 pm. At Prism Club & Kitchen.
September 6| Banjara Hills
Theatre enthusiasts must look forward to Shoi Production’s Hamlet Ya Nahi, where an ambitious actor steps in after a veteran’s abrupt exit. A routine audition twists into a psychological duel as rehearsals fray and art bleeds into life, obsession, betrayal, and madness. A taut, edge-of-the-seat drama that keeps you guessing where the play ends and reality takes over.
Tickets at `199. 8 pm. At Lamakaan.