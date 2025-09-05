Discover the best events happening Hyderabad this week

September 9, 10 & 11 | Banjara Hills

Discover a dazzling collection of real and artificial jewellery, designer saris, and exquisite home products at Akritti Exhibiton. Whether you’re refreshing your festive wardrobe, seeking the perfect statement jewellery, or picking lifestyle accents for your home, this exhibition has something special for everyone.

Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At Taj Krishna.