Play 'Birds of Border' brings a story of compassion to the Chennai stage

“Suffering has no nationality. Neither does empathy.” This line from Birds of Border captures the essence of writer-director KP Rajeev’s powerful new play, a story that dares to look beyond the lines on a map to explore the emotional borders within us.
Set against the evocative landscapes of Kashmir and Kerala, Birds of Border unfolds as a stirring narrative of love, hate, betrayal, hope and redemption. True to the spirit of Ekatha, the play blends high-impact storytelling with a deep social conscience, brought to life through immersive sets and evocative music.
“The play was first staged six years ago for a private audience,” says Rajeev. “It feels even more relevant now because of the wars and ultranationalism that are unsettling the world. When we think of war, Kashmir immediately comes to mind, and Kerala offers the perfect backdrop to tell stories of a multicultural society.”
While the themes of borders and nationalism may sound heavy, Rajeev insists the play’s focus is human, not political. “The play doesn’t deal with the politics of borders,” he explains. “It deals with their impact on the lives of people. Politics will change, nationalism will come and go, but people’s suffering should not go unaddressed.”
He believes that borders, though seemingly permanent, are human constructs. “No borders are permanent. People have the power to make them irrelevant,” he says. “Art that celebrates human emotion can unite people across or within borders.”
At its heart, Birds of Border is a story of compassion that triumphs over bitterness. Actor Muskaan Choudhary, who plays Shalini, a young woman shaped by loss, describes her character as “someone who’s constantly caught between two worlds. What drew me to her is her quiet strength. Even when everything around her falls apart, she holds on to her dignity and humanity.”
For Muskaan, the concept of borders extends beyond geography. “The physical ones might separate countries, but the emotional ones separate people. The hardest borders to cross are often the ones inside us,” she reflects.
The play also features KA Srinivasan as Moidu Master, a social reformer and mentor figure. “Borders are created physically by the muscle and money power of people,” he says. “They create rifts in the name of religion and natural resources like water.”
For Srinivasan, love too struggles within these confines. “Love should be unconditional and accept the other person as they are. But religious borders, which are physical, also create barriers for love, unfortunately,” he adds.
As Birds of Border returns to the stage, it does more than tell a story. It holds up a mirror to our times. “This is not a political play,” Rajeev concludes. “It is a play about love, suffering, empathy and redemption.”
Catch Birds of Border at Museum Theatre on October 12 and 26 at 6 pm. Tickets start at INR 200.