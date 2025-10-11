Play 'Birds of Border' brings a story of compassion to the Chennai stage

Where Borders Blur: The play that celebrates humanity over conflict

Set against the evocative landscapes of Kashmir and Kerala, Birds of Border unfolds as a stirring narrative of love, hate, betrayal, hope and redemption. True to the spirit of Ekatha, the play blends high-impact storytelling with a deep social conscience, brought to life through immersive sets and evocative music.

“The play was first staged six years ago for a private audience,” says Rajeev. “It feels even more relevant now because of the wars and ultranationalism that are unsettling the world. When we think of war, Kashmir immediately comes to mind, and Kerala offers the perfect backdrop to tell stories of a multicultural society.”

While the themes of borders and nationalism may sound heavy, Rajeev insists the play’s focus is human, not political. “The play doesn’t deal with the politics of borders,” he explains. “It deals with their impact on the lives of people. Politics will change, nationalism will come and go, but people’s suffering should not go unaddressed.”

He believes that borders, though seemingly permanent, are human constructs. “No borders are permanent. People have the power to make them irrelevant,” he says. “Art that celebrates human emotion can unite people across or within borders.”