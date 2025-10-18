Darpan Theatre brings an adaptation of Manav Kaul’s work, Traasadi, to Hyderabad and explores the idea of death and loss

In families, there are things that are a little more complex than what one would expect, be it episodes from our childhood, expectations or mismatching personalities. Following this, Darpan Theatre’s play, Traasadi, is a journey through grief, regret, and acceptance. Adapted from Manav Kaul’s original monologue, this version tells the story from a daughter’s point of view instead of a son’s, showing how loss feels the same no matter who experiences it.

Darpan Theatre's adaptation of Traasadi by Manav Kaul explores grief and relationships

“This play is about the human condition; it digs deep into emotions like grief and regret — about moments we never lived and words we never said. It’s not just about losing a parent, but anyone whose absence still hurts,” says Chitra Narayanan, who plays Kopal, the daughter at the centre of the story.

While the adaptation follows the original closely, Darpan Theatre’s version focuses on a mother and daughter, bringing a new sensitivity to the relationship. “We only changed a few lines to fit the female perspective, like when, in the original, the mother tells the son ‘becoming the man of the society’. That’s not applicable anymore. Additionally, men use a certain kind of language while referring to relationships, women don’t, hence we’ve changed that,” shares Chitra.

Traasadi is a one-person play, where the actor must bring many characters to life through voice, movement, and emotion. The play uses simple lighting, minimal sets, and everyday costumes to keep the focus on emotion. “It’s a story that should be felt more than seen,” she says.

Though the play deals with grief, it also has light moments — filled with nostalgia, warmth, and humour. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions, not only about death, but about losing relationships or moments that can never come back,” Chitra adds.

All in all, Traasadi is a reflection on love, loss, and the fragile beauty of life while reminded the audience about the impact of theatre and the universality of our experiences.

Tickets at Rs 150.

October 17, 8 pm.

At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

