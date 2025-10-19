Love, Lies, and Laughter: ‘The Motherf**ker with the Hat’ brings raw humanity to the NCPA Stage

The story revolves around Jackie and his life after addiction with his childhood lover. However, when he finds another man's hat in his girlfriend's apartment, chaos ensues resulting in heartbreak and some humour.,

Talking about the dark comedy in the play, director and actor Aakash Prabhakhar said, "Nithin and I spoke early on about how the humour in The Motherf**ker with the Hat isn’t written to undercut the pain — it’s how these characters survive it. The comedy comes from truth, not performance".

He further added, "So rather than ‘playing for laughs,’ we focused on rhythm, emotional honesty, and silence — the pauses between chaos. Once the actors understood that the humour is a release valve for heartbreak, not a punchline, the tone naturally balanced itself.”

Aakash Prabhakar also said that the opportunity to stage the play at NCPA Experimental feels nothing short of magical. He praised the Mumbai audience saying that they "are incredibly open to work that’s raw, messy, and unfiltered, and this play lives in that space. It’s funny, brutal, and tender — much like the city itself".